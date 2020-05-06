Alamo Community College officer dies after suffering heart attack on way to shooting, police say

Published: May 6, 2020, 8:28 am Updated: May 6, 2020, 8:51 am

SANA ANTONIO – An Alamo Community College police officer died after suffering a heart attack while responding to a shooting call late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The call for the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Main Avenue.

According to police, the officer was traveling westbound on East Dewey Street when he suffered the medical episode and crashed into a parked vehicle.

Emergency crews arrived and treated the officer, before taking him to a downtown hospital where he later died.

The name of the officer was not released, pending notification to next of kin.