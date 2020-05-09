Small plane veers off runway at San Antonio International Airport
Unclear if there were any injuries
SAN ANTONIO – Officials are investigating after a small plane veered off the runway at the San Antonio International Airport.
It appears the plane is a twin-engined turboprop aircraft.
Sources say the plane was operated by Ameriflight, a cargo airline company based in Dallas.
It's unclear if there were any injuries.
