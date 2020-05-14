San Antonio man accused of impregnating 14-year-old girl he met at elementary school

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man Tuesday after a DNA test did not exclude him as the father of a teenager’s baby.

Jose Luis Gloria, 23, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child after the victim reported him to police on July 14, 2019, according to his arrest affidavit.

The victim, who was 14 at the time of the alleged incident, told police they met in April. The two first talked to each other on social media before agreeing to meet up at a nearby elementary school.

The girl told police they had a sexual encounter and she was impregnated from it, according to the arrest affidavit.

Gloria denied having sex with the girl when he was interviewed by police, but a DNA comparison showed he was likely the biological father of the baby.

Gloria was arrested on a $50,000 bond, jail records showed.