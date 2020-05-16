Man shoots woman in neck on Southwest Side, drives off, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman shot on the left side of her neck was rushed to the hospital Friday evening, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Birch Valley Drive around 5:30 p.m., where they found the victim, police said.

Police believe the suspect, who is known to the woman, drove off after the shooting and left her behind. Witnesses described his vehicle as a gray pickup truck.

Investigators are still determining the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Police said the woman is in serious condition. The investigation is still ongoing.