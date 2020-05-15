Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led to 14-hour Northeast Side standoff

Published: May 15, 2020, 11:54 am Updated: May 15, 2020, 12:28 pm

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest warrant affidavit is shedding some light on what happened leading up to a 14-hour long standoff in a Northeast Side neighborhood earlier this week.

The standoff ended with the arrest of Ricardo Guerrero, 19, Thursday afternoon.

Ricardo Guerrero, 19, charged with deadly conduct with firearm. (KSAT)

The affidavit identifies Guerrero as the man who had been refusing to come out of his home in the 4000 block of Sunrise Creek since late Wednesday night.

San Antonio police responded to that area around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a man firing a rifle into the air.

The affidavit says a witness told police he saw Guerrero fire the rifle toward a neighbor’s home across the street, then throw items onto the roof of another home.

Police say at least one shot pierced the neighbor’s front door, and two cars outside it also were hit.

The witness told officers who answered the call that Guerrero had gone back inside his home.

Police, along with a SWAT team, spent all night Wednesday and part of Thursday trying to convince him to come out and surrender.

They could be heard on a loudspeaker, appealing to someone named Ricardo to give up.

“I heard the shots. I was sitting on back porch but I didn’t know what was going on,” said Dwight Woodard, who lives down the street.

Woodard missed most of the action and only heard about the standoff from a friend.

In hindsight Friday morning, he recalled seeing some police activity in the area around the time of Guerrero’s arrest.

“I came out here, it was, like two cars parked over here on this side of the street,” he said.

The affidavit says undercover officers who were set up in the area arrested Guerrero outside his home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was booked into jail on two counts of deadly conduct involving a firearm.

According to online records, this is not Guerrero’s first time in jail.

They show he has been arrested several times, most recently in March for a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.