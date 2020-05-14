Suspect barricades himself inside NE Side home during standoff with police

Published: May 14, 2020, 6:08 am Updated: May 14, 2020, 6:20 am

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are involved a standoff with a suspect after he barricaded himself inside a Northeast Side home late Wednesday night.

The incident began around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Sunrise Creek, not far from Binz-Engleman Road.

According to police, officers had responded to a disturbance call involving teenagers and gunfire. Police say they believe that the suspect inside the home likely shot at another house and vehicle somewhere else.

Authorities said they are now trying to talk to a person named Ricardo, and that a 14-year-old was also inside the home, but managed to get out safely.

A neighbor said he had heard gunshots around 1 a.m.

Police said at one point the person almost came out, but that he returned back inside.

Police are negotiating with the man and are continuing to use a loudspeaker.