19-year-old in custody after all-night standoff on Northeast Side

Published: May 15, 2020, 7:01 am

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest after a standoff on the Northeast Side that stretched from Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.

Ricardo Guerrero, 19, was arrested on two counts of deadly conduct with a firearm.

Jail records show he was taken into custody at a home in the 4000 block of Sunrise Creek, the same location where the standoff took place.

Suspect barricades himself inside NE Side home during standoff with police

Police said witnesses reported seeing a man outside that home firing a gun around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Some of the rounds hit two neighbors’ property, police said.

Witnesses told them the shooter then barricaded himself inside his home.

Police and a SWAT team spent hours trying to convince the man to come out peacefully.

Standoff sunrise creek (KSAT)

They could be heard talking on a loudspeaker early Thursday, pleading with someone named Ricardo to surrender.

Police still have not released details of how the standoff ended.

However, records show Guerrero was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

He is being held in jail with bonds totaling $30,000.