Here’s when San Antonio-area gyms will reopen

SAN ANTONIO – Wondering when you can go back to the gym in San Antonio? The answer is - it depends.

Gyms will be allowed to open starting Monday, May 18, according to Gov. Greg Abbott who said “every owner should use their own best judgment when it is going to be best to safely open."

Many gyms around the city have varied hours and different opening dates due to the franchise owner’s discretion.

Here's what KSAT found in terms of local fitness clubs reopening dates and schedules:

Please note that due to the overwhelming number of fitness clubs in San Antonio it's not possible to list each one here.

Click on the links above for more details on the measures the clubs are taking to stop the spread of COVID 19.