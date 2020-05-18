SAPD: Man in custody after day-long standoff with officers

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting another man is now in police custody after an all-day standoff with officers, according to San Antonio police.

The standoff ended at 6 p.m. at a residence on Diamondback Trail. Officers said the suspect, Baldemar Martinez, 37, attempted to flee the scene through the backyard, but they were still able to apprehend him.

Authorities said Martinez had two warrants for aggravated assault and will be interviewed before he is charged.

The incident first began around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Elkhunter Trail.

Standoff triggered after man allegedly shot victim in the buttocks, police say

Officers were first called to Elk Hunter Trail for a report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they made contact with a victim, who was shot in the buttocks during a dispute with Martinez. His injuries were non-life threatening and he received treatment at an area hospital.

Police said they went to Martinez’s last known location before they heard a gunshot come from a nearby residence.

Martinez’s location was traced just a block away, to Diamondback Trail, where the standoff occurred.

The Special Operations Unit was also called to the scene around noon to assist in negotiations.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.