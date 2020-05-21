18-wheeler jackknifes on Loop 410, dumps load onto highway

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler jackknifed on Loop 410 overnight, dumping its load onto the highway, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of SE Loop 410.

According to police, the driver of the 18-wheeler was attempting to avoid a vehicle that had cut him off.

Police said the driver managed to avoid the vehicle, but the 18-wheeler jackknifed and went into the median.

Authorities said the 18-wheeler dumped sod onto both the highway and the median.

The highway was shut down as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.