74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

18-wheeler jackknifes on Loop 410, dumps load onto highway

Incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of SE Loop 410

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: traffic, crash, rollover, 18-wheeler, Loop 410, san antonio
18-wheeler jackknifes on Loop 410
18-wheeler jackknifes on Loop 410 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler jackknifed on Loop 410 overnight, dumping its load onto the highway, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of SE Loop 410.

According to police, the driver of the 18-wheeler was attempting to avoid a vehicle that had cut him off.

Police said the driver managed to avoid the vehicle, but the 18-wheeler jackknifed and went into the median.

Authorities said the 18-wheeler dumped sod onto both the highway and the median.

The highway was shut down as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: