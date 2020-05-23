Officials: Man hospitalized, shot in the leg in overnight shooting

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight shooting on the far Northeast Side ended with a man in the hospital and San Antonio police are still searching for the the suspect.

The incident happened around 1:19 a.m. in the 2300 block of Austin Highway, in front of Dreamers, an adult entertainment store.

The victim told police he was walking down the street when the suspect drove up in a vehicle, pulled a gun and shot him in the leg.

SAPD: Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting on South Side

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition, authorities said.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle and is still at large.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.