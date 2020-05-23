SAPD: Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after an overnight officer-involved shooting on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Hillsdale Drive, near Loop 410 and Lackland Air Force Base.

Officers responded after receiving a report of a 21-year-old man threatening to shoot his family. The suspect told his friend, who then notified the authorities.

After arriving on scene near the suspect’s residence, the suspect was found laying down in an alley.

When police approached the suspect, they realized he was armed with a rifle. According to SAPD, officers were 15 yards away from the suspect when the he got up and pointed the rifle at police.

Police then returned fire and shot the suspect three times, according to officials. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The suspect was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear how many officers were involved in the shooting; however, SAPD confirms the officer that shot the suspect will be put on administrative leave.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

