13-year-old wounded in overnight shooting on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old boy was wounded in an overnight shooting at a home on the city’s East Side, San Antonio police said Friday.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 100 block of North Olive Street, not far from East Commerce Street.

According to police, officers responding to the call found the home unoccupied, with an apparent "projectile hole” on an exterior street facing wall.

Police said they were notified shortly thereafter that a 13-year-old boy was at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

Investigators say they also found what appeared to be blood inside the house.

Neither the teen, nor the family could say who was responsible for the shooting, police said.

Officers searched the area for witnesses, but no one could provide any information.

Authoritites say if found, the shooter would be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.