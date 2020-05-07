Woman shoots ex after he breaks into her home, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s opened fire on her ex-boyfriend moments after he broke into her home Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

According to police, the woman was in the bathroom when she heard someone and went to grab her shotgun. Moments later, she opened fire on her ex, a man in his 30s. He was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Woman fatally shot, another stabbed in Bandera Oaks barber shop, San Antonio police say

Police said that the woman had changed the locks to her home in the 10300 block of Lynx Crossing and that the man had been harassing her all day.

No one else was in the home.

The woman is not expected to face charges, police said.