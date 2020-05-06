Woman fatally shot, another stabbed in Bandera Oaks barber shop, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One woman was fatally shot while another was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds after a disturbance turned violent at a Bandera Oaks barber shop, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

Officers were initially called to the 11300 block of Bandera Road for a stabbing, Police Chief William McManus said.

Once officers arrived, they found a deceased woman in her 20s lying in the back of a barber shop with a gunshot wound.

Another woman, who is also in her 20s, told police she was stabbed by the same suspect. She was able to flee from the barber shop before calling police.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but still conscious, McManus said.

McManus said the incident began with a disturbance in front of the Diesel barber shop that escalated. He said police do have a suspect identified and investigators are working to gather more information on him. He is believed to be a man in his early or mid 30s.