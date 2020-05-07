64ºF

Man charged with murder in stabbing of 20-year-old employee at NW Side barber shop

Damion Terrell Campbell, 42, was taken into police custody

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Damion Terrell Campbell image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man in the slaying of a 20-year-old at a Northwest Side barber shop Wednesday afternoon.

Damion Terrell Campbell, 42, was taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness told officers that a man matching Campbell’s description walked into the barber shop on Bandera Road near Loop 1604 at first trying to make an appointment. That’s when, police say, Campbell returned a few seconds later, with a backpack, gun and knife.

Police said Campbell choked 20-year-old Evan O’Regan, an employee, in an unprovoked attack until he was unconscious and then stabbed him repeatedly, killing him.

Investigators say he also stabbed a female employee, but she was able to run to a nearby business for help. She is being treated a local hospital, the affidavit said.

A third employee, the witness, was also able to escape uninjured, police said.

The affidavit said police were able to identify Campbell using computer records and surveillance video, taking him into custody Wednesday evening.

Campbell is charged with murder.

