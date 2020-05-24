Man in serious condition after being shot in the chest on the Southeast Side, police say

Published: May 24, 2020, 9:11 am Updated: May 24, 2020, 9:17 am

SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized and in serious condition after he was shot in the chest, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Hammond Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officers received a report of a shooting with a hit in the area. After arriving on scene, police located a man, in his 30s, in his residence that had been shot multiple times in the chest.

The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center and his injuries are life-threatening, according to authorities.

The man’s girlfriend and some neighbors in the area gave some information to police during the investigation. So far, two suspects are detained by authorities at a different address, but no arrests have been made, police say.

Officials say the motive behind the shooting is currently unknown and the investigation is still ongoing.

Teen grazed by shotgun pellets in drive-by shooting, police say