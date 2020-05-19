Teen grazed by shotgun pellets in drive-by shooting attempt, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a teen was grazed by shotgun pellets in a drive-by shooting attempt overnight.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Southton View, not far from Sinclair Road on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the teen was merely grazed by the shotgun pellets as someone in a vehicle attempted a drive-by shooting.

The injured teen was not taken to an area hospital.

Authorities did not say if the teen was the intended target of the shooting.

Police said the shooter fled the area in a white vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.