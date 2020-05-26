Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling to release new children’s book called ‘The Ickabog’

J.K. Rowling, the famed author of the beloved Harry Potter series, is introducing her fanbase to a new children’s book called “The Ickabog” which will be released in November, but fans can already start reading the tale online.

Rowling wrote a lengthy news post on her website explaining the history of the book and her decision to publish “The Ickabog” nearly a decade after she wrote it.

“A few weeks ago at dinner, I tentatively mooted the idea of getting The Ickabog down from the attic and publishing it for free, for children in lockdown,” Rowling said.

She explained that “The Ickabog” went in the attic after she took a break from publishing. “Over time I came to think of it as a story that belonged to my two younger children, because I’d read it to them in the evenings when they were little, which has always been a happy family memory," Rowling said.

While the book won’t be published until November, Rowling said she will post a chapter (or two, or three) every weekday starting May 26 through July 10 on “The Ickabog” website.

We are pleased to announce @JK_Rowling's story #TheIckabog is now available to read online for free at https://t.co/HJVrLd0KRI. .



Each weekday, over the next seven weeks, a new instalment will be published. We hope you and your children will enjoy this original fairy tale! pic.twitter.com/ddIIWKfeHL — The Ickabog (@TheIckabog) May 26, 2020

The book will be suited for children as young as 7 to read themselves, according to Rowling, who said all author royalties from “The Ickabog” will be donated to groups who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A website for “The Ickabog” details an illustration competition for the book. More details about the competition can be found here.

Start reading “The Ickabog” online here!