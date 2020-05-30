San Antonio Public Library announces reopening details

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) is resuming partial services June 16 in accordance with the phased reopening plan announced by City Manager Erik Walsh.

The reopening includes contact-free pickup services at all SAPL locations and limited public computer use at nine locations.

Contact-free pickup of reserved library books and materials at the central library and all branches will occur during specific service hours.

Nine library branches will also offer access to public computers for one hour per user to allow for other users and disinfection after each computer use.

Book drops will be reopened at all locations. SAPL will also offer expanded phone, chat, and online reference, increased outside Wi-Fi availability, expanded e-programming and online assistance.

The nine locations offering public computer accessibility by appointment only in addition to pickup services are: Westfall, Carver, Schaefer, Mission, Pan American, Cortez, Johnston, Bazan and Collins Garden branches. These branches were selected in order to assist residents in areas of San Antonio with less internet and computer access. Residents can call each library location to schedule an appointment.

“We are looking forward to re-opening library locations for the community. We will continue to adapt operations to keep our employees and residents healthy and safe, while also bringing equitable access to the internet, digital materials and computers to the neighborhoods that need it most,” said Ramiro S. Salazar, Director of the San Antonio Public Library System.

Below is a schedule and location of SAPL Services and contact-free pickup service locations, dates, and times.

Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Brook Hollow Branch Library - (530 Heimer Rd., 78232)

Central Library - (600 Soledad St., 78205)

Cody Branch Library - (11441 Vance Jackson Rd., 78230)

Encino Branch Library - (2515 East Evans Rd., 78259)

Forest Hills Branch Library - (5245 Ingram Rd., 78228)

Great Northwest Branch Library - (9050 Wellwood, 78250)

Guerra Branch Library - (7978 Military Dr. W., 78227)

Igo Branch Library - (13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy., 78249)

Landa Branch Library - (233 Bushnell Ave., 78212)

Las Palmas Branch Library - (515 Castroville Rd., 78237)

Maverick Branch Library - (8700 Mystic Pk., 78254)

McCreless Branch Library - (1023 Ada St., 78223)

Memorial Branch Library (3222 Culebra Rd., 78228)

Parman Branch Library - (20735 Wilderness Oak, 78258)

Potranco Branch Library - (8765 State Hwy. 151, #102, 78245)

Pruitt Branch Library - (5110 Walzem Rd., 78218)

San Pedro Branch Library - (1315 San Pedro Ave., 78212)

Semmes Branch Library - (15060 Judson Rd., 78247)

Thousand Oaks Branch Library - (4618 Thousand Oaks Dr., 78233)

Tobin Branch Library - (4134 Harry Wurzbach Rd., 78209)

Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bazan Branch Library - (2200 W. Commerce St., 78210)

Carver Branch Library - (3350 E. Commerce St., 78220)

Collins Garden Branch Library - (200 North Pk. Blvd., 78204)

Cortez Branch Library - (2803 Hunter Blvd., 78224)

Johnston Branch Library - (6307 Sun Valley, 78227)

Mission Branch Library - (3134 Roosevelt Ave., 78214)

Pan American Branch Library - (1122 W. Pyron Ave., 78221)

Schaefer Branch Library - (6322 US Highway 87 East, 78222)

Westfall Branch Library - (6111 Rosedale Ct., 78201)

Public computers availability (one-hour appointment – call each location to make an appointment):

Tuesday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday – Saturday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.