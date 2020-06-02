BCSO: Suspects who fled from stolen vehicle may be on JBSA-Lackland property

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for two suspects who fled on foot through an opening in the fence line of Medina Base on Monday.

Bexar County deputies received reports of a road rage incident around 7:45 p.m., according to information provided by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located the vehicle, confirmed it was stolen, and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The vehicle exited the roadway and two occupants in the car fled on foot into the base.

The base has been notified and the search for the suspects continued on Monday night.