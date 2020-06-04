Fire caused by hair dryer and curling iron forces evacuation of apartment building

SAN ANTONIO – A small fire caused by a hair dryer and a curling iron forced the evacuation of apartments in St. Paul Square near downtown early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at The Baldwin apartments in the 230 block of Center Street, not far from East Commerce Street.

Firefighters said the fire created some smoke and setting off the sprinklers in the building.

Fire officials said the fire, however, did not result in any damage to the building.

Firefighters cleared the smoke and shut off the water at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

There were no reports of injuries.