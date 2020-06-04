WATCH: San Antonio City Council, Mayor Ron Nirenberg to vote on $191M ‘recovery and resiliency’ plan, budget adjustments

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council and Mayor Ron Nirenberg will meet Thursday morning for a briefing on the city’s response and preparedness to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is slated to begin at 9 a.m., but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

City Council is set to vote on a plan that would leverage federal Coronavirus Relief Fund money to help locals who are struggling. The proposed “COVID-19 Community Recovery and Resiliency Plan" is $191 million.

The plan centers around workforce development, housing security, small business support and digital inclusion.

Councilmembers will also take up an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2020 annual operating budget. The amended budget is based on revenues and expenditures from October 2019-April 2020, and what’s projected for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The mid-year budget adjustment includes an $82 million reduction amount. A large chunk of that is street maintenance at nearly $50 million.