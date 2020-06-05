Road closures in San Antonio this weekend
Here are the construction-related road closures for the week of 6/7 - 6/12
SAN ANTONIO – Below are the planned, construction-related road closures in San Antonio set for this weekend and next week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
All of the road closures are subject to change, weather-permitting.
Sunday, June 7
- SH 151, both directions between W. Military Drive and I-410, 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close all lanes in a short duration for utility wire crossing work.
- I-410, both directions between SH 151 and W. Military Drive, 6 a.m. to 12 noon. Crews with CPS Energy will close all lanes for utility wire crossing work.
- Loop 368 (Broadway Street) between Perry Court and Katherine Court, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews with Spectrum will close the right lane for wire work.
- I-35, both directions between AT&T Center Parkway and FM 3009, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Monday morning). Crews will close the left lane and shoulder for pavement core/bore work.
- I-410, both directions between Starcrest Drive and I-35, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Monday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.
- Loop 1604, both direction between Kitty Hawk Road and Nacogdoches Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Monday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.
Monday, June 8
- Eastbound US 90 between SH 211 and Montgomery Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for pavement repair work.
- Southbound I-35 frontage road between Calhoun Street and Roper Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews with SAWS will close the right lane for manhole rehab work.
- Eastbound I-10 at Houston Street, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The left lane will be closed for concrete bridge rail work.
- I-35, both directions between AT&T Center Parkway and FM 3009, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Tuesday morning). Crews will close the left lane and shoulder for pavement core/bore work.
- I-410, both directions between Starcrest Drive and I-35, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Tuesday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.
- Loop 1604, both direction between Kitty Hawk Road and Nacogdoches Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Tuesday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.
Tuesday, June 9
- Eastbound US 90 between SH 211 and Montgomery Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for pavement repair work.
- Eastbound I-10 at Houston Street, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The left lane will be closed for concrete bridge rail work.
- I-35, both directions between AT&T Center Parkway and FM 3009, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Wednesday morning). Crews will close the left lane and shoulder for pavement core/bore work.
- I-410, both directions between Starcrest Drive and I-35, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Wednesday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.
- Loop 1604, both direction between Kitty Hawk Road and Nacogdoches Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Wednesday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.
Wednesday, June 10
- Eastbound Loop 1604 at Bulverde Road, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Thursday morning). Crews will close all lanes for bridge deck reapir work. DETOUR: All traffic must exit at Bulverde Road.
- I-35, both directions between AT&T Center Parkway and FM 3009, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Thursday morning). Crews will close the left lane and shoulder for pavement core/bore work.
- I-410, both directions between Starcrest Drive and I-35, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Thursday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.
- Loop 1604, both direction between Kitty Hawk Road and Nacogdoches Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Thursday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.
Thursday, June 11
- I-35, both directions between AT&T Center Parkway and FM 3009, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Friday morning). Crews will close the left lane and shoulder for pavement core/bore work.
- I-410, both directions between Starcrest Drive and I-35, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Friday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.
- Loop 1604, both direction between Kitty Hawk Road and Nacogdoches Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Friday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.
Friday, June 12
- None scheduled
