Road closures in San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Below are the planned, construction-related road closures in San Antonio set for this weekend and next week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

All of the road closures are subject to change, weather-permitting.

Sunday, June 7

SH 151, both directions between W. Military Drive and I-410, 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close all lanes in a short duration for utility wire crossing work.

I-410, both directions between SH 151 and W. Military Drive, 6 a.m. to 12 noon. Crews with CPS Energy will close all lanes for utility wire crossing work.

Loop 368 (Broadway Street) between Perry Court and Katherine Court, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews with Spectrum will close the right lane for wire work.

I-35, both directions between AT&T Center Parkway and FM 3009, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Monday morning). Crews will close the left lane and shoulder for pavement core/bore work.

I-410, both directions between Starcrest Drive and I-35, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Monday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.

Loop 1604, both direction between Kitty Hawk Road and Nacogdoches Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Monday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.

Monday, June 8

Eastbound US 90 between SH 211 and Montgomery Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for pavement repair work.

Southbound I-35 frontage road between Calhoun Street and Roper Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews with SAWS will close the right lane for manhole rehab work.

Eastbound I-10 at Houston Street, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The left lane will be closed for concrete bridge rail work.

I-35, both directions between AT&T Center Parkway and FM 3009, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Tuesday morning). Crews will close the left lane and shoulder for pavement core/bore work.

I-410, both directions between Starcrest Drive and I-35, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Tuesday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.

Loop 1604, both direction between Kitty Hawk Road and Nacogdoches Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Tuesday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.

Tuesday, June 9

Eastbound US 90 between SH 211 and Montgomery Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the left lane for pavement repair work.

Eastbound I-10 at Houston Street, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The left lane will be closed for concrete bridge rail work.

I-35, both directions between AT&T Center Parkway and FM 3009, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Wednesday morning). Crews will close the left lane and shoulder for pavement core/bore work.

I-410, both directions between Starcrest Drive and I-35, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Wednesday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.

Loop 1604, both direction between Kitty Hawk Road and Nacogdoches Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Wednesday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.

Wednesday, June 10

Eastbound Loop 1604 at Bulverde Road, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Thursday morning). Crews will close all lanes for bridge deck reapir work. DETOUR: All traffic must exit at Bulverde Road.

I-35, both directions between AT&T Center Parkway and FM 3009, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Thursday morning). Crews will close the left lane and shoulder for pavement core/bore work.

I-410, both directions between Starcrest Drive and I-35, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Thursday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.

Loop 1604, both direction between Kitty Hawk Road and Nacogdoches Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Thursday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.

Thursday, June 11

I-35, both directions between AT&T Center Parkway and FM 3009, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Friday morning). Crews will close the left lane and shoulder for pavement core/bore work.

I-410, both directions between Starcrest Drive and I-35, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Friday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.

Loop 1604, both direction between Kitty Hawk Road and Nacogdoches Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Friday morning). Crews will close alternating lanes for pavement core/bore work.

Friday, June 12