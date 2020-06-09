San Antonio man accused of soliciting sex from officer posing online as 16-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who thought he was soliciting sex from a 16-year-old girl was actually talking to a police officer.

Michael David Hernandez, 29, was arrested Monday on suspicion of online solicitation of a minor.

Hernandez began communicating with a San Antonio police officer on Mocospace, a social media site “known for individuals to solicit sex acts from prostitutes as well as young individuals," according to the arrest affidavit.

Hernandez told the officer, who he thought was a 16-year-old girl, about wanting to commit sex acts with her, according to the affidavit.

At one point in the conversation, Hernandez requested to video chat, according to the affidavit, because he was “skeptical."

“Who do you think? I really like you though and want you,” Hernandez allegedly told the officer.

Vice detectives later executed a search warrant on Hernandez and seized the phone he allegedly used to solicit sex.

Hernandez’s bail was set at $25,000, according to Bexar County Jail records.