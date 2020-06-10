Man wounded in shootout outside Northeast Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was wounded during a shootout outside a home on the city’s Northeast Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at a home in the 5260 block of Roundtable Drive, not far from Midcrown Drive and Walzem Road.

According to police, the victim had just arrived at his grandparents’ house when a gray vehicle pulled up near the home. That’s when, police said, a man got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and fired shots at the man, hitting him once in the leg as the victim returned fire.

Police said they think there was a chance the victim’s gunfire struck the suspect, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Officers did not give a description of the suspect or a model for the vehicle.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.