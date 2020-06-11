Driver grazed by bullet in road rage shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was grazed by a bullet during a road rage shooting late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. to the 2800 block of Big Horn Drive, not far from Ingram Road and Callaghan Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the driver was with two passengers inside a vehicle when they were cut off on Callagan Road. That’s when police said, the man followed the other vehicle “to get their license plate number.”

Police said the person in the suspect vehicle began to fire at the victim’s vehicle, grazing the driver.

The suspect vehicle sped off following the shooting.

The victim and the passengers drove to Big Horn Drive where they called for help.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS answered the call. The driver was treated at the scene.

Police did not give a description of the shooter or a description of the vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.