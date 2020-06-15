Gregg Popovich takes aim at Jerry Jones, NFL commissioner, President Trump in interview with New York Times

SAN ANTONIO – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have joined President Donald Trump among the list of targets for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

In a recent interview with New York Times Opinion Columnist Maureen Dowd, Popovich criticized NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for failing to include Colin Kaepernick’s name during his recent apology about the way the league has handled race relations in the past. Popovich blamed Goodell’s inaction after Trump got involved, saying that players should be fired for kneeling during the National Anthem before games.

“He got intimidated when Trump jumped on the kneeling” and “he folded," Popovich told Dowd.

Popovich also popped off on Jones for being among seven NFL owners who donated $1 million each to Trump’s Inaugural Committee.

“It’s just hypocritical,” he told the newspaper. “It’s incongruent. It doesn’t make sense."

The Spurs coach wasn’t about to let Trump off the hook during his interview, either, citing the president’s refusal to consider renaming military installations after Confederate leaders.

“(The soldiers) didn’t go to war for General Bragg; they went to war for our country,” he said. “I feel badly for the military around Trump because they’re dealing with the guy who is the poster boy for the aggrieved wannabe. And he’s taking it out on the world and it’s ruining our country.”

When asked if he was worried when the NBA regular season resumes July 30, Popovich said, "Ah, the Covid. I’m just counting on Adam (Silver) to make sure we’re all safe.”

