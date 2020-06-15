KSAT Kids: Top Girl Scout cookie entrepreneur sold 4,517 boxes

SAN ANTONIO – The Girl Scouts unveiled their top Cookie Entrepreneur Officer for Southwest Texas last week.

Eight-year-old Cara Laurent sold 4,517 packages, 335 more than the second highest Girl Scout.

Cara explained her techniques in an interview to KSAT12.

“I had lots of cookie booths and I asked everyone I met,” Laurent said.

Top cookie seller for SW Texas for the Girl Scouts. (KSAT)

The Girl Scouts said 2020 was a record breaking year, selling 1,607,129 boxes. The packages were sold by more than 5,000 Girl Scouts who participated in the cookie program.

The top digital cookie seller this year was Evie Rodriguez, who sold 2,191 packages via Digital Cookie.