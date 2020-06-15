SAPD: No arrests 3 days after gunman opened fire at REBAR, injuring 8

SAN ANTONIO – No arrests have been made three days after a shooting at a North Side bar that injured eight people, San Antonio police said Monday.

Police are still searching for the man who allegedly opened fire in the parking lot of REBAR, a bar in the 8000 block of Broadway, around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Five women and three men, ages 23 to 41, were shot and hospitalized but are expected to survive, police said over the weekend.

Officers searched the area for the suspected gunman immediately after the shooting, but he has still not been located.

The shooting happened after the suspect and a group he was with were denied entry to a bar because he was intoxicated, McManus said in a briefing.

After being denied entry, the man asked the bar staff if they knew who he was and said he is a ”UFC fighter from California,” McManus said. He walked across the street to the vehicle he was traveling in, pulled out a rifle and opened fire into the parking lot, police said.

This was the first shooting at a San Antonio bar over the weekend; on Sunday morning, shots were fired outside the Monte Carlo Club in the 2800 block of NW Loop 410.

In that incident, police said the suspects were trying to get into the club but were denied access because they were heavily intoxicated. That’s when officers said the suspects got into their vehicle, drove around the front of the club and fired several gunshots toward the front door, hitting a man standing outside.

Three suspects in that incident were arrested.