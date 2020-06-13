REBAR staff ‘shaken up’ after shooting leaves 8 patrons hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – Staff at a North Side bar where a shooting Friday night left eight patrons wounded has been left shaken up by the violence.

Greg Bickerstaff, a representative for REBAR, said the bar staff is hopeful the victims will recover.

“Our hearts go out to those victims injured and affected by this senseless act of rage,” Bickerstaff said. “It’s hard to really, to express sadness that we feel and pray they all make a full recovery.”

The San Antonio Police Department has not yet made any arrests, but they said all the victims, five women and three men, ages 23 to 41, are expected to recover from their injuries.

The gunman was initially denied entry into the bar in the 8000 block of Broadway before he asked bar staff if they knew who he was, claiming he was a ”UFC fighter from California," police said.

Moments later, Bickerstaff said that’s when shots were fired.

“...The rounds went through the front door and struck some patrons that were inside the bar,” Bickerstaff said.

The gunman fled the scene moments later, police said.

Officials said before the incident, the man had been at another nearby bar with a group of three or four other people, both men and women.

As of Saturday, police are still investigating the area and are reviewing surveillance footage for any leads to the suspect.

Bickerstaff said despite the incident, REBAR will still be open Saturday night for customers.

On behalf of the bar, he said ultimately, he hopes the incident will not go unpunished and that those involved will face the full extent of the law.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.