At least 8 people shot at San Antonio bar, police searching for gunman, chief says

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a man they say shot eight people outside of a North Side bar late Friday night.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a Rebar, a bar in the 8000 block of Broadway, just south of Loop 410, around 11:30 p.m., according to San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus.

Five women and three men, ages 23 to 41, were shot, but no fatalities have been reported.

“They are all in stable condition, the most serious was someone was hit in the back,” McManus said, adding that six of the victims self-transported to hospitals. Two people were grazed and refused treatment.

Police are scouring the area for the gunman, who fled the scene in a vehicle after firing several rounds. McManus said he doesn’t believe there is an immediate risk to residents in the area.

The shooting happened after the suspect and a group he was with was denied entry to a bar because he was intoxicated, McManus said in a briefing around 1 a.m. at the scene.

After being denied entry, the man asked the bar staff if they knew who he was and said he is a ”UFC fighter from California,” McManus said.

He walked across the street to the vehicle he was traveling in, pulled out a rifle and opened fire into the parking lot, police said.

Officers are investigating the scene and reviewing surveillance footage to identify the suspect and piece together what happened, he said.

Before the incident, the man had been at another nearby bar with a group of three or four other people, both men and women, McManus said.

This is a developing story, stay with KSAT12 and KSAT.com for the latest.

Chief McManus gives media briefing on shooting with multiple victims on the 8000 block of Broadway. Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Friday, June 12, 2020

