Former deputy faces three charges, Bexar County sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A now-former deputy is facing three charges, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Tuesday.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Doege is accused of tampering with a government record.

Salazar said Doege was heavy-handed in his force as a SERT deputy and did not activate his body camera during the incident.

Footage from another deputies camera caught a questionable moment.

"What really, really bugged me about it. During the video, another officer's video when it was reviewed, you can see him reach over and see him shut off the other deputy's camera. Not acceptable," Salazar said.

Salazar says an overhead camera in the booking office also caught the incident.

The other two charges filed against Doege are official oppression and assault.

Salazar said Doege was terminated from his position.

In a separate case last year, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office opened a shooting investigation involving Doege, who was off duty at the time, and a woman who was shot.