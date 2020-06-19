Getting lonely during the COVID-19 pandemic? Try speed dating in Southtown

SAN ANTONIO – Has your dating life come to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Perhaps you’re like Johnny Lee, looking for love in all the wrong places. Southtown’s The Good Kind said you might want to start by looking six feet in front of you.

The Good Kind is hosting a speed dating event this Saturday evening for men and women, ages 21 and up.

Chef Tim McDiarmid from The Good Kind said they want to bring back the good ‘ol days of social human interaction while still adapting to a socially distant lifestyle.

The social distance dating event is limited and will take place in an outdoor garden lounge on Saturday, June 27th from 7 to 10 PM. Tickets are listed at $10 per person.

A total of 30 Men and 30 Women will be divided into two age groups: 15 Men, 15 Women ages 21 to 40, and 15 Men, 15 Women ages 40 and up.

Participants will have a full menu and bar to choose from so, “if you don’t happen to find love, you’ll at least find delicious food and drinks,” McDiarmid said.

According to a press release from The Good Kind, they are “adhering to all regulations and procedures to ensure the safety and well being of both guests and staff, including all current occupancy and sanitary procedures.”

To buy a ticket for your chance at love, click here.