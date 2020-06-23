San Antonio bar temporarily shut down after violating COVID-19 health protocols, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – One San Antonio bar is among 17 that have had their alcohol permits suspended as of Monday by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for allegedly violating COVID-19 health protocols.

Burnhouse, located off North Loop 1604 East, was shut down on Monday, according to the TABC. The bar’s permit will be suspended for 30 days.

TABC officers said the bars failed to comply with protocols mandated by the state to limit the spread of the virus, including not meeting indoor capacity limits and not implementing social distancing measures for large groups of customers.

“These violations represent a very small number of the 3,500 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. “A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we’re grateful for all of their hard work. TABC is committed to assisting the industry as we all work for a safe Texas.”

These 30-day permit suspensions were issued for the following bars:

Monday, June 22:

Burnhouse, San Antonio

The Cantina (W. Exchange Ave.), Fort Worth

Soho Lounge, Austin

Siete Banderas, Laredo

Electric Cowboy, Longview

Sunday, June 21:

Handlebar Houston, Houston

BARge 25, Seabrook

Harris House of Heroes, Dallas

The New PR’s, Fort Worth

UnBARlievable (West 6th), Austin

Little Woodrow’s, Lubbock

Coconuts, El Paso

Saturday, June 20:

Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, in Austin

Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, in Austin

Friday, June 19:

Werk Bar, in El Paso

Marty’s Live, in Dallas

Elevate Night Club, in McAllen

TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a continuing threat to public welfare.

The first violation will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension, TABC said.

The standards for operating bars in Texas were drafted by Governor Greg Abbott’s Strike Force to Open Texas.