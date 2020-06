SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they’re searching for the suspects who fired several shots at an 18-year-old man on the East Side.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on Burnet Street.

Police said the shooter fired from a vehicle.

The victim was hit five times. He is stable and in the hospital, officials said.

Police say they’re combing through surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspects.