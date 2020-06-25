Moms organize high school prom for seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

Guadalupe County – High school seniors in Guadalupe County are excited after learning four moms worked hard to put together their prom, which was at one time was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was definitely in a bad mood when I first heard about prom being canceled, but afterwards I was raised to know that even if something bad happens, there are new experiences and new things to look forward to,” said Colton Hale, a Byron P Steele II High School senior. “I was just looking at it as senior year is over and now I am going to the real world, so I can look forward to that. Now, I am so excited! I have barely been getting any sleep.”

One of the mothers who organized the Save The Last Dance prom said they have been hard at work making sure it came to fruition.

“We got another email saying they were canceling another event so we got together and said we are going to put this prom on one way or another,” said Deborah Bassel. “It took a lot of coordination and we are just blessed at how much the community backed us on this.”

The prom is set to take place at the Schertz Civic Center Thursday at 7 p.m. and is not connected to the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. It will feature a lot of goodies for the students.

“We have a lot of people giving TVs for door prizes, a DJ is giving his time, flowers, we have cash prizes,” Bassel said. “You name it, these kids are getting it and the community just came together to pour some love on them for everything they missed out on.”

Because the cases of COVID-19 are not as high as it is in Bexar County, city officials are not restricting gatherings down to 100 people. Bassel said they will still enforce CDC guidelines.

“We have had to unfortunately limit it to only seniors and their guest and we are 8 tickets away from the max which is 250,” Bassel said. “We’ve got to take temperatures and we have hand sanitizing stations and of course all the guidelines if you are feeling poorly, please don’t come and attend the event. Overall, I think people are cooperating. We will have masks for those who do want to wear a mask.”

They said both parents and graduates are excited to be able to hit the dance floor and officially graduate.

“We’ve been on these kids constantly like, ‘be really careful,’” Bassel said. “Wear the masks. Do all the things so we can enjoy these last two events together for the moms and kids and everybody. We’ve been blessed that they’ve done their part and it is has been tough and they’ve done it so fingers crossed, we get through another 24 hours and they can go to a prom and graduate in the next few days and hopefully put a lot of this ‘rona’ disaster behind us.”

The graduation ceremonies will take place at the Lehnoff Stadium: