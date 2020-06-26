San Antonio shops celebrate Pride month

SAN ANTONIO – First stop, Karolina’s Antiques on Blanco road, where they have a little bit of everything for everyone. They are known for their “concha ears...” think, Mickey Mouse ears with a San Antonio twist. For Pride, yup, rainbow concha ears. If you want something a little more sublte - they have a slick hat with a simple but eye-catching rainbow band. They have 2 great t-shirts to choose from. A colorful and fun “Con Orgullo” shirt which means “with pride” and another that says “In a world full of donuts, be a concha.” It’s their way of saying, don’t just blend in, stand out and be yourself.” Check out their website to place your orders.

Next stop Organically Bath and Beauty on Wurzbach road, where they have rainbow soap bars, bath bombs and bubble truffles. The colors and smells are incredible. If you like hints of cherry and pomegranate, you’ll love these bath products, or maybe you just want to support equality. Speaking of equality... do you know what it tastes like?

Castle Hills Nutrition on NW Military highway have their own ideas of what it might taste like. Wanna find out? You have to order their Equali-Tea, a special blend to celebrate Pride month. Get it now, before time runs out.

Finally, keep the Pride spirit in your home all year long with a fun decoration from local crafter Marquie Reyna. She specializes in banners and garland for every occasion. Whether you have a party, event, or need some extra spice in your home, she has a special design for you. This month of course - fun, colorful, rainbows to show everyone that all are welcome in your home. You can find some of her designs are her Etsy shop, just search ReynaDesignsCrafts.

Happy Pride San Antonio