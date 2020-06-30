Ring doorbell camera captures woman giving birth in Florida parking lot

MARGATE, Fla. – Ring doorbell cameras capture a lot of crazy things and Thursday in Margate, Florida one such device recorded a woman give birth in the parking lot of a birthing center, WPLG reported.

Susan Anderson planned on having a water birth, according to WPLG, but her daughter Julia had other plans.

Anderson and her husband can be seen in the video walking up to the door of Natural Birth Works with their midwife Sandra Lovaina when Anderson stops in her tracks.

Lovaina caught Julia as she fell through the leg of Anderson’s shorts and the entire thing was caught on video as two officers looked on.

An update from the family says that everyone is doing fine and baby Julia is healthy and already back home with her parents.

For more details on this story, read the full article at WPLG.com.