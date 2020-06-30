Two people in critical condition after apparent drive-by shooting on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in critical condition after an apparent drive-by shooting on the city’s West Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of South Zarzamora and Aztec Alley after receiving reports of gunfire.

According to police, the victims were shot while inside a vehicle during what appears to be an ambush.

The two people shot were taken to University Hospital by EMS.

Investigators say gunfire was exchanged and that one person has since been taken into custody for questioning.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.