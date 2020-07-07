91ºF

View floor plans, renderings of new luxury townhomes for sale near The Pearl

Townhomes at The Legacy average around the half-million dollar price range

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: The Pearl, San Antonio, Real Estate, The Legacy

SAN ANTONIO – The Legacy is the newest development to pop up near San Antonio’s historic Pearl Brewery.

Renderings show the concept designs for the 19-unit property which will be located at 1817 N. St. Mary’s Street.

The all-townhome community is expected to feature a dog park and will be privately gated.

Scroll through the planned layouts of the townhomes below to see what the floor plans are expected to look like for different units.

The townhomes are currently for sale and already under construction. They are expected to be available for move-in in late August, according to Realtor Binkan Cinaroglu. Limitless Creations is the builder and developer of the community.

The master layout of the community is expected to look like this:

The Legacy
The Legacy (Limitless Creations)

