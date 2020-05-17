$3 million dollar Terrell Hills mansion was originally built as wedding present

TERRELL HILLS, Texas – The gated mansion at 701 Grandview Place in Terrell Hills has a rich history and it could all be yours for nearly $3 million.

Most of us can’t quite afford to own this unique five-bedroom mansion but the video shows how incredible the architecturally designed home looks inside and out.

Atlee B. Ayres designed the approximately 8,369 square foot home in the early 1900s and the original owners had the home built as a wedding present for their daughter, according to listing agent Phyllis Browning.

“It’s really a love story," said Browning, who mentioned that the home was modeled after a Mississippi plantation.

The mansion sits on roughly 1.4 acres and features hundred-year-old oak trees throughout the property.

