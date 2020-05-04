Video gives inside look at 12,000+ square foot Terrell Hills estate

TERRELL HILLS, Texas – A rare real estate gem is for sale in Terrel Hills.

The nearly 4-acre property at 720 Ivy Lane is approximately 12,841 square feet. The exact price of the multi-million dollar listing isn’t public.

“This magnificent home incorporates nearly thirteen thousand square feet of living space alongside a generous guest apartment, pool with divided cabana plus two garages with space for up to five vehicles,” according to the description on PhyllisBrowning.com.

The 7-bedroom home was designed by American architect Atlee Ayres and comes with seven full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

Large oak, spruce, pecan and magnolia trees surround the property which was built in 1952.

Tour the home in the video above.

720 Ivy Lane (Phyllis Browning Company)

While most of us probably can’t afford the price tag, it’s still fun to look.

The property is listed by Phyllis Browning, with the Phyllis Browning Company.