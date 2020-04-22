Video takes you inside ultra-exclusive, million-dollar San Antonio mansion

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know there’s a gated section of the already guard-gated Dominion? It’s an ultra-exclusive street called Davenport where George Strait briefly listed his home for sale in 2019.

The 6-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom mansion for sale at 6 Davenport Lane is currently listed at $2.55 million.

This listing comes with a wine room, elevator and a master suite with a fireplace.

There’s also a pool surrounded by giant palm trees for a quick dip in the Texas heat.

