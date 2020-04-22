Video takes you inside ultra-exclusive, million-dollar San Antonio mansion
George Strait listed a home on the same street in the Dominion in 2019
SAN ANTONIO – Did you know there’s a gated section of the already guard-gated Dominion? It’s an ultra-exclusive street called Davenport where George Strait briefly listed his home for sale in 2019.
The 6-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom mansion for sale at 6 Davenport Lane is currently listed at $2.55 million.
Look inside incredible $3.5 million Dominion dwelling in San Antonio
Video of the mansion takes you through 8,686 square feet of one of San Antonio’s most expensive listings.
This listing comes with a wine room, elevator and a master suite with a fireplace.
There’s also a pool surrounded by giant palm trees for a quick dip in the Texas heat.
Video, photos show $5.5 million estate in San Antonio’s Dominion neighborhood
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.