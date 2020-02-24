Look inside incredible $3.5 million Dominion dwelling in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – At $3.5 million, this beautiful San Antonio mansion located in the guard-gated Dominion is serious scenery goals for any home.

Floor-to-ceiling windows give panoramic views from the 7,189-square-foot hilltop home.

Gorgeous $7.95 million mansion for sale in Boerne will make you feel like you’re in Italy

42 Vineyard Drive (Kuper Sotheby's International Realty)

Everything in the 4-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home is done on a grand scale. There are multiple living areas, a secondary master suite and a chef’s kitchen.

It’s resort-style living at 42 Vineyard Drive and the nearly three-acre property also comes with a pool.

Take a peek inside one of San Antonio’s most expensive listings