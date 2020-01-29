Gorgeous $7.95 million mansion for sale in Boerne will make you feel like you’re in Italy

BOERNE, Texas – While most of us can’t exactly afford the price tag on this 8,845 square foot Italian-inspired mansion we can still take a peek.

204 Rio Cordillera is a 17-acre hilltop mansion in Boerne that gives all the Italian vibes with sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country.

A double wrought iron gate leads up to the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom property which is currently listed at $7.95 million.

According to the listing, the grand estate is bursting with custom and imported Italian materials with everything from Tuscan Terracotta tile to Venetian plaster.

Don’t think this place is out of date though, there’s a state of the art Savant Home Automation system which controls everything from lighting to music.

If you’ve ever dreamed of 25-foot ceilings and a giant brick pizza oven then this might be your dream home.