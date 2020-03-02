Video, photos show $5.5 million estate in San Antonio’s Dominion neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – A $5.5 million estate for sale in San Antonio’s exclusive guard-gated Dominion neighborhood has a resort-style pool you have to see to believe.

It has multiple water features, a lazy river, a grotto, a swim-up bar and an outdoor kitchen.

Resort-style pool at 15 Esquire (Kuper Sotheby's International Realty)

The 13,532 square foot home has 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and 4 half bathrooms.

There is a chef’s kitchen with a massive granite island, solid wood cabinets and professional-grade stainless steel appliances.

There’s a full gym and a basketball court too in case you need to brush up on your b-ball skills.