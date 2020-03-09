Video takes you inside insane Dominion estate in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – This Dominion estate is an absolute real estate gem in San Antonio.

The Kuper Sotheby’s listing at 21526 Privada Avila is a 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom masterpiece and it could be yours for $3.995 million.

(CREATIVE ESTUDIOS)

Too much for you? The video is still incredible and shows inside the immaculate indoor-outdoor integrated dwelling.

Grand scale and bold design harmonize in the 5,980 square foot home, complete with an infinity-edge pool.

You can view full property details on Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

21526 Privada Avila (CREATIVE ESTUDIOS)

