Features

Video takes you inside insane Dominion estate in San Antonio

Photos show sprawling million-dollar property

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – This Dominion estate is an absolute real estate gem in San Antonio.

The Kuper Sotheby’s listing at 21526 Privada Avila is a 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom masterpiece and it could be yours for $3.995 million.

photo
(CREATIVE ESTUDIOS)

Too much for you? The video is still incredible and shows inside the immaculate indoor-outdoor integrated dwelling.

Grand scale and bold design harmonize in the 5,980 square foot home, complete with an infinity-edge pool.

You can view full property details on Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

21526 Privada Avila
21526 Privada Avila (CREATIVE ESTUDIOS)

