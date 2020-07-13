Comal County reported 7 more COVID-19 deaths this weekend, 21 total in July so far

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County officials confirmed the COVID-19-related deaths of seven residents over the weekend, making 21 deaths in July so far and 29 COVID-19-related deaths total in the county.

County officials released the following information about the deaths:

A man in his 80s from Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels died Tuesday in a New Braunfels hospital; his death was reported to the Office of Public Health Friday evening.

A man in his 80s from the north side of Canyon Lake died Friday in a New Braunfels hospital.

A man in his 60s from New Braunfels died Friday in a New Braunfels hospital.

A man in his 70s from the south side of Canyon Lake died Friday in a New Braunfels hospital.

A woman in her 50s from New Braunfels died Saturday in a New Braunfels hospital.

A man in his 80s from Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels died Saturday at the facility.

A woman in her 90s from Kirkwood Manor died Sunday at the facility. Seven Kirkwood residents have now died.

The county confirmed the following cases at long-term residential care facilities:

River Gardens, New Braunfels: 80 cases (58 residents, 22 staff), 1 death, 3 hospitalized

Colonial Manor, New Braunfels: 58 cases (32 residents, 26 staff), 3 hospitalized

The Heights of Bulverde: 57 cases (33 residents, 24 staff), 6 deaths

Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels: 48 cases (32 residents, 16 staff), 7 deaths, 3 hospitalized

Hope Hospice, New Braunfels: 7 cases among staff

Legend Oaks, New Braunfels: 3 cases (1 resident, 2 staff), 1 death

Sundance Inn, New Braunfels: 3 cases among staff

EdenHill, New Braunfels: 2 cases, both hospice workers

Elan Westpointe, New Braunfels: 1 case (staff)

Advanced Home Health Services: 1 case (staff)

Comal County and the city of New Braunfels have established a resource center at New Braunfels City Hall for long-term facilities in need of personal protective equipment and other resources. Employees should call 830-221-4618 to request assistance.

On Saturday, county officials announced the positivity rate – the percentage of tests with a positive result – is now 15.10% and said the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has increased to 51, but county officials also announced a glimmer of good news saying the county had its first decline in active cases in more than a month.

As of Saturday, Comal County has had 1,282 confirmed and probable cases in Comal County with 802 of those cases still active. There have been 29 deaths in the county and 458 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.