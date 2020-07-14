Your guide to voting in the July 14 primary runoff election

SAN ANTONIO – Voters in both major political parties will decide which candidates will represent them across Texas on Tuesday.

In Bexar County, 214 voting centers will be operational from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for in-person voting. If you experience any problems with a polling location, email us at news@KSAT.com.

The election tallies will be updated regularly on KSAT.com and the Vote 2020 page.

If you’re unsure whether or not you’re registered to vote, you can check here.

Voters are asked to wear a face mask when going to vote to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19. Make sure the face mask is not political in nature though, as that could be subject to an electioneering violation.

Due to the pandemic, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period by one week to cut down on any wait times and limit gatherings. During that voting period, more than 36,000 people cast a ballot, more than tripling the number of ballots cast in the 2016 primary runoff election.

The top race to watch out for on the Democratic ticket is the U.S. Senate race between State Sen. Royce West and military veteran Mary “MJ” Hegar. On the Republican ticket, veterans Tony Gonzales and Raul Reyes are fighting to represent Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, a seat currently held by Will Hurd.

Other Vote 2020 resources: